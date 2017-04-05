Meredith Arleata Pease Knowles (1929-2017)

NEW PORTLAND – Meredith Arleata Pease Knowles, 88, of Middle Road, New Portland, died Monday morning at her home.

She was born in Lexington Plantation, March 12, 1929, a daughter of Charles (Albert) and Julia Frances (Dyer) Pease and was the valedictorian of the Class of 1947 at Central High School. She was a member of the 4-H Club from 1938 to 1948 and worked raising funds for the Boy Scouts and helped at school when her children were involved.

On Jan. 1, 1951, she married Edward Randall Knowles. They made their home in the North Village until moving to the Middle Road in 1962. He died April 25, 1981.

Knowles worked at the New Portland Post Office for several years as well as Kennison's Drug Store before she took time to raise her family. From 1966 to 1975, she did bookkeeping for the family business – Knowles Bar Mill – which closed due to the illness of the owner. From 1984 to 1995, she worked at Dirigo Dowell until her retirement.

She was an amazing cook and enjoyed knitting.

She is survived by her children, Kendall Edward Knowles and his wife, Joyce of New Portland, Calvin Francis Knowles and his wife, Michelle of Winthrop, and Becky Lynne Redlevske and her companion, Larry Parker of Mercer; grandchildren, Jennifer Philibotte and her husand, Jeff of Freemont, NH, Melinda Larrabee and her husband, Chad of Belmont, Dean Edward Knowles and his wife, Nikki, of Peru, Woody James Oliveira and his wife, Megan of Burnham, Robert Gavin Oliveira of Lucerne Valley, Calif., Duncan Redlevske and Paige Redlevske, both of Mercer; great grandchildren, Makenzie and Kaelyn Philibotte, both of Freemont, NH, Jordan Larrabee of Belmont, Ethan, Adrian, and Devin Knowles, all of Peru; and Emma Oliveira of Burnham.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Clyde M. Pease, Jennie Pease Wing, H. Roland Pease, Ray N. Pease, and Charles E. Pease.

The family asks for you to share tributes and memories as well as a memorial video on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Center, Saturday at 4 p.m. with Rev. John Gensel, officiating. The family will also receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the services. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the New Portland Alumin Association, c/o Jo Dunphy, 47 Maureen Ave., Randolph, ME 04346. Interment will be in the Spring at the East New Portland Cemetery.