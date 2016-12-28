Meredith G. Farrington (1943-2016)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Meredith Gale Perry Farrington passed away on Dec. 26, 2016, at her home in Livermore Falls.

She was born on April 28, 1943 in Rumford, to parents Joseph and Ethel (Libby) Perry of Wilton. She had a twin sister, Judith, who predeceased her in 1997. Meredith was raised in Wilton and attended Wilton schools, earning her CNA from Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

In her earlier years, she worked at G.H. Bass and later on, used her CNA certificate to do private duty home health and CNA work.

Her greatest accomplishment and joy were her two children, Christi Lyn Bubier and Libbi Ann Magoon, who were born in her first marriage to Clayton L. Magoon. She was also extremely proud of her granddaughter, Courtney Bubier, in her accomplishments toward her goal of becoming a nurse.

Later in life, she married Milton Farrington, who died in 2013, and gained; a stepson, Randy Farrington and his wife Cheryl; a step daughter, Brenda Johnson and spouse John; a grandson, John Johnson Jr. and a granddaughter, Heather Farrington.

Meredith was a member of the Dixfield Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed country music, dancing, trips to the casino, and spending time with her “many friends” playing cards, games, watching wrestling and listening to music. She also enjoyed babysitting Cypress, the family cat.

She is survived by her father, Joseph O. Perry of Wilton; her daughters, Christi L. Bubier of Jay, Libbi A. Magoon and spouse Michelle Magoon-White of Oakland; her stepson, Randy Farrington and spouse Cheryl of Connecticut; her step daughter, Brenda Johnson and spouse John of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Courtney of Jay, John Jr. and Heather of Connecticut, Dakota of Oakland; and her sister, Jo Ann Gould and husband David of Wilton.

She was predeceased by her mother, Ethel M. Perry; her sister, Judith D. Tardiff; her spouses, Clayton Magoon and Milton Farrington; her grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donations in Meredith’s memory may be made to the Dixfield Seventh Day Adventist Church, PO Box 605, Dixfield, ME 04224.

Private services will be held at the family’s convenience with burial in the spring of 2017. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.