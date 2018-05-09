Merilyn Frances (Wilbur) Scribner (1925-2018)

KINGFIELD - Merilyn Frances (Wilbur) Scribner died Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Bridgton Hospital following a short illness.

She was born September 20, 1925 in Kingfield, Maine, the daughter of Francis and Bernice (Townsend) Wilbur. She grew up in Kingfield and Stratton, and volunteered as a civil defense plane spotter in WW2. After graduating from Stratton High School in 1943, she moved to Portland where her father worked in the shipyards and she worked for Holmes, Stickney & Walker.

Merilyn had vivid memories of the horrific crash of a military plane in Redbank in July of 1944, which killed the two pilots and seventeen civilians on the ground. On May 29, 1948 she married Verne Errold Scribner of Eustis, a veteran of the Normandy invasion. They lived most of their 55 years together at their home in Phillips, which was a part of the old Whippoorwill farm. Merilyn attended the United Methodist Church in Phillips. She taught Sunday School and also led a Cub Scout group. She greatly enjoyed working with Verne in their gardens, which seemed to grow bigger each year, even though they kept vowing to cut back. There were always fresh vegetables on the table in the summer and canned goods and preserves in winter. Merilyn liked to have at least one "mess" of dandelion greens each May. She grew and "put up" strawberries and raspberries, along with the apples, plums and cider from Verne's orchard.

While Merilyn and Verne both loved fly fishing, she had the most patience, often fishing alone until well after dark. About 50 years ago they found a mountain pond in Township E near Rangeley, on which they built their fishing camp. They enjoyed many happy hours there over the years, not bothered by having to drive several miles of dirt roads in 4 wheel drive and hiking a mile of trail to get to camp. Most of her life Merilyn was a homemaker, but when her sons were older she sometimes took jobs in mills and shoe shops. She was a wonderful mother and supported her sons in their activities and educations.

With the arrival of 2 grandsons, Merilyn and Verne reveled in spending family time with them. For 17 years in retirement, she and Verne towed a succession of campers and 5th wheels South to Silver Lake State Park in Florida for winter; they lived “the life of Riley" with friends from all over the Country. For the final 8 years of her life Merilyn resided happily at her son Doug's home in Harrison, continuing her gardening every summer.

Merilyn was predeceased by her beloved husband Verne, her father Francis and mother Bernice and brothers Glendon and Robert Wilbur. She is survived by her sister Carlene Wilbur of Industry, brothers John Wilbur of Farmington and Sam Wilbur of Wilton, sons Douglas of Harrison, Danny and wife Katherine of Phillips and grandsons John of Portland and Matthew of Windham, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cousin Maxine of Kingfield, with whom she was very close. At Merilyn's insistence there will be no funeral. A graveside service and burial of her ashes in Flagstaff Cemetery will take place at a date to be determined.