Merilyn M. Dunham (1932-2018)

FARMINGTON – Merilyn M. Dunham, 86, beloved wife for 60 years of Birdell B. Dunham, Jr. died on Saturday September 29, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

The daughter of Angus and Inza (McLaughlin) Martin, Merilyn was born on May 27, 1932, in Wilton.

Merilyn was a working Mom for most of her life balancing her work and at home responsibilities with tireless determination and a generous spirit. A graduate of Wilton Academy (1950), Merilyn was employed at the Farmington Shoe Company and at G. H. Bass & Company in Wilton and at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft while living in CT in the 1960s.

Merilyn was many things, a shoe-cutter, a skilled welder, an avid reader and an incredibly talented embroiderer, but most of all she was a loving wife and mother. Merilyn’s family was her greatest source of pride and joy. She was gentle, kind and compassionate and always put the needs of her family first. She loved being with her family. Playing and talking with her 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren was a special source of joy.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children and their families: Shelby Scully and her husband, Bill of West Hartford, CT., David Brackett and his wife, “Jo” of Leeds. Maine and Jeff Dunham and his significant other, Cathy King of Wilton.

Merilyn is also survived by her sisters: Maureen Moore of Verona Island and Bonita Oakes of Bangor and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Vernon Martin, Russell Martin and Marcelyn Farnum.

Merilyn’s family would like to thank the excellent staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for their gentle care, compassion and support.

There are no calling hours and at the request of Merilyn’s family the burial will be private.

Merilyn’s family invites you to share memories on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers remembrance gifts may be sent to the Meals on Wheels Program 8 Falcon Road Lewiston, Me. 04204, (Please note Franklin County on the check memo.)

