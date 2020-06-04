Merton C. Presby Jr. (1942-2020)

JAY - Merton C. Presby Jr., 78, of Jay passed away June 2, 2020 at Woodlands Assisted Living in Farmington.

He was born in Phillips Feb. 13, 1942 the son of Merton and Rowena (Pillsbury) Presby Sr. He was educated in the schools of Phillips. Merton worked many years on road construction building roads, bridges and interstates all over New England. His specialty was running a bulldozer but he operated many different trucks and pieces of heavy equipment over his career. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Merton is survived by three sons, Scott Presby and his wife Olive of Farmington, Stoney Presby and his wife Michelle of Florida and Stewart Presby and his wife Joyce of Jay, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, four siblings, Dennis Presby and his wife Brenda of Avon, Linda Leavitt and her husband Cecil of Jay, Billy Presby of Livermore Falls and Hayden Presby of Nebraska.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. Due to current pandemic restrictions attendance will be limited to 50. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remebrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.

A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com