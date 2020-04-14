Merwin Spaulding, 83

CARTHAGE - Merwin Spaulding, Carthage, 83, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the Rumford Hospital.

Born in Dover-Foxcroft to Mahlon and Wilma (Lunt) Spaulding. He was the fifth child to arrive out of ten.

He married his wife Carole on June 21, 1958.

Merwin worked in the woods logging for many years and for the Maine D.O.T. until he retired. He was always hunting, fishing, enjoyed being with family and spending time at his camp. He is survived by his wife Carole, their sons, Scott, Michael, and Lee and five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. They all reside in Carthage.

Many thanks to the doctors and nurses and the Rumford Hospital who took care of his needs. He will be sadly missed and will always remain in our hearts. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 42 Weld St. Dixfield.

A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com