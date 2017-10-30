Merwyn A Putnam (1930-2017)

AUBURN - Merwyn A Putnam, 87, of Peru, died Tuesday at the Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born in Peru, Oct. 22, 1930, a son of Ceylon and Evelyn Miller Putnam and recieved his education in local schools. He was a long time employee at Timberland's in Dixfield and he loved working. He was an avid hunter, loved going to dances, and eating lobster. Mr. Putnam enjoyed watching woodmizer sawmills at work.

He is survived by two sons, Merwyn Jr. and his companion Marcia Downs and Wayne and his wife Gail; 4 grandchildren, Chuck, Jolene, Nathan, and Liza; and a great grandchild "on the way."

Private family interment will be at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.