Michael A. Kennedy (1966-2018)

AUBURN - Michael A. Kennedy of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at the Hospice House.

He was born Dec. 9, 1966 in Farmington, the son of Charles & Hazel Kennedy. He graduated from Livermore Falls High School. Michael married his wife Evelyn in 1997.

He enjoyed going to Oxford Plains Speedway, Camping and playing with his grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his father Charles Kennedy Sr. of Livermore, his wife Evelyn of Auburn, children Eric, Lena, Jade and Jerimiah, his brother Charles Kennedy Jr. of Livermore Falls, his sister Susan Langlin and her husband Bernie of Livermore, and Renda Guild and her husband Gordon of Livermore. Sister-in-laws Barbara from Auburn, Janet from Skowhegan and the one he teased all the time, Tina from Auburn.

There will be a graveside in the Spring at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the Hospice House 236 Stetson Road, Auburn, Me.

The family would also like to send a special thank you to the many great nurses that cared for Michael and a special thank you to his friends Bill Williams and Shelly Longevin.

Graveside services will be held at Maple Lane Cemetery on June 23, 2018 at 2 p.m.