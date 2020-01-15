Michael B. Virgin (1983-2020)

PORTER - Michael B. Virgin, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2020.

He was born in Farmington on Aug. 8, 1983 to Michelle Bellemare and Brian Virgin. He graduated from Dirigo High School and worked at Limington Lumber in East Baldwin.

His greatest joys in life were fishing and hunting with his family. He will be remembered for being a truly loving and caring person. He was very proud of his sobriety and had wished his Pepere could have been here to see it. He was also proud of the person he became with the hard work, dedication and love of his fiance Sally, patience, understanding and love of her parents Evelyn and Tim Cady. They loved him unconditionally from the moment he entered their lives.

Michael is survived by his mother Michelle Bellemare and husband Leo of Mt. Vernon, his father Brian Virgin and wife Gail of Berlin. NH, brother Blaine Virgin and wife Amber, a son Brike of Jefferson, fiance Sally Pendexter and son Gavin of Porter, Aunts Christine Morin, Denise Harkness and Cindy Stanley, Uncles Ralph Virgin Jr, Bruce Virgin, Duane Virgin, Cousins Tami, Clifford, Laurie, Lisa and Brandon, niece Braylee, nephew Damien. Step Sisters Becky, Cindy and Kelly, Step Brother Kevin.

He was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, Georges Luc and Irene Morin, Ralph and Ruth Virgin, Aunt Cheryl Virgin, Cousins Daniel Virgin, Scott Kubic and Luc Virgin.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation this Saturday Jan. 18 from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. from the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld St, Dixfield, with Father Nathan March officiating.

You are invited to leave a condolence or a kind word on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.