Michael Evans (1983-2020)

STRONG - Michael Evans, 36, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2020 at CMMC in Lewiston.

He was born on Oct. 11, 1983 in Salem, Mass., the son of Johnny Donatelli and Cynthia Evans.

Michael attended Mt. Abram High School. He completed his GED and went on to attend Kennebec Valley Community College.

On August 6, 2019, he married Felicia Bell at Wilton Lake. Michael worked at ACV Enviro, and most recently he and Felicia had started their own cleaning and maintenance business. Michael attended the Canaan Union Church. He loved music, drawing, cooking, basketball, riding his dirt bike, driving his Ford Probe, and playing his Xbox with his brother Ryan and his son Christian. His favorite thing was spending time with Felicia and the dogs, General and Roscoe.

Michael is survived by his wife, Felicia Bell Evans; children, Christian, Aaliyah, Blake, Claire, and Michael Jr.; his mother, Cynthia Brackett; his father, Johnny Donatelli; his sister, Sandra Brackett; his two brothers, Joseph Brackett and Ryan Marden; his sister, Marissa Marden; his step father, Joshua Brackett; his mother figure, Wendy Marden; his sister in-law, Edith Hurd and husband Derek; and Pastor Diane, who was a big part of his life.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 5 PM at Felicia’s home, 668 South Strong Road in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.