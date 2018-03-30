Michael Francis Monahan (1949-2018)

FARMINGTON - As I was rifling through hundreds (thousands?) of old books, calligraphies, scribbled notes, photographs, and half-finished projects, I wondered to myself - how can one even start to summarize such an eccentric and dynamic life as that of my father, Michael Francis "Muraqqaba" Monahan. Well, here goes -

Born in Rome, Italy in 1949 to his father Raymond, an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency, and Mildred, a teacher, Mike was the second oldest of what would become 6 siblings in the Monahan family. His childhood was spent moving around for his father's work, spending time in Rome, Virginia, and Somalia. Mike returned to the States to attend college at UVA where maintained what he described as a solid C average and smoked a lot of dope, before graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Nuclear Engineering. Turning down a lucrative job at a shipyard in Newport News, Mike opted to spend some time in Maine, working at a summer adventure camp and then later at the Ski Dorm in Kingfield - which at the time was a booming hub of 70's ski bum culture (aside - Mike was a non-skiing hippy).

He fell in love with another young hippy running away to a quieter place - Mary Darby Babson. Though later divorced, they would raise 3 successful and independent children together (but we'll get to that in a bit). Mike's dad passed of lung cancer shortly before he married Darby. Though he cared for his father deeply, their relationship was strained by alcoholism and anger. Mike would eulogize his father with a simple sign in which he etched the words "he tried."

Mike, himself a naturally gifted artist, soon connected with local artist Howard Smith to co-edit the local newspaper The Irregular. Together they also drafted local dining guides to the area to help fuel the tourist economy. Shortly later Mike started selling hand-painted signs off his front porch and then opened a small sign shop in the old train station in Kingfield and called it "Signworks." Initially specializing in hand painted signs to local shops, over the next 35 years the business grew into a successful regional small business, creating custom artistic signs throughout Maine and beyond.

In 1988 Mike sobered up after struggling with alcoholism in his younger life. The recovery community would become a big part of the remainder of Mike's life, and Mike in turn highly influenced the recovery community in Western Maine. His personal and spiritual musings would act as inspiration for the many he helped sponsor through A.A. Also at this time, Mike delved deeper into his spiritual journey in life. Finding resonance in Sufism and Mysticism, Mike also found inspiration in the Dances of Universal Peace. Combining dances from World religions including Islam, Judaism, and Christianity - Mike would combine his skill as a musician and a gregarious personality to become a instructor for the Dances throughout Maine.

Though Mike was always a cat person, one cat deserves special mention. Akbar, translated as "The Great One," was an unofficial child and sibling of the family. An unidentified Dalai Lama old soul - Akbar was a constant companion, a source of wisdom, and kindred spirit for Mike. As his children were getting older, Mike moved to Farmington and continued to grow his business, to practice his artistic and musical abilities, and broaden and deepen his spiritual journey and understanding of the universe. He also took up Pickleball. However, for all the diverse hobbies, interests, and skills that Mike had, he had one true passion - his role as father.

As he always said: "my days with my kids are my best days." Sam Monahan, his oldest, shared his father's natural skill for music and artistry. Sam would become the one true heir of the Signworks empire. In recent years Sam took over as the artistic and operational powerhouse of the organization - leaving Mike for some ceremonial front of house management in his retirement. Sam and Mike also shared a love for humor, politics, and discussion. Mike would become the crazy old Bumpah to Sam's to children. Anne Monahan, his youngest, shared her father's magnetic and kinetic energy. She was also his little girl.

Quote Anne "I will always remember you cheering the loudest at my basketball games, the nightly Our Father, you playing the guitar until I fall asleep, spending time at the beach in Rhode Island every summer, Sufi dancing and drumming, S.A.L.A.D Graphics and the Monahan family calendar, Sunday morning AA meetings and the Sugartree after for swimming and milkshakes, the monthly rabbit-rabbit-rabbit, a round of golf, father/ daughter trips to deliver signs, building me a hexagon house, nights of dad’s special and playing endless amount of games. You were there at every softball game, every school event, every graduation, taking photos every chance you got. I knew you were proud of me, of us. You pushed me to be my best. Your dedication through many aspects of your life is inspiring and something I strive for."

As for me, the middle child, I share my father's sharp questioning mind, a drive for deep understanding of the world around me. While it would be a disservice to both he and I to not disclose that our relationship was sometimes strained, as we were fiercely different people in a lot of ways, I know he loved me unconditionally and always strove to be the best father he could for me. His consistent awareness of the importance of his role as father is something that he also passed to me in my role as father to my son. My son to me, as we were to him, is my true passion. And I, like he, do not miss for one second how important that role is and to always keep trying to be better.

So as I sit here now to think, to summarize, to eulogize - I think back to the turning point my father must have made when his father died and he eulogized him. I think about the assessments my father made of his father's strengths and weaknesses, that led him to the simple but genuine eulogy of "he tried." I think about how that assessment laid the framework for everything he worked to become after that, his accomplishments and his failings. As I do my own assessment of my own father, along with my siblings, I am led to this:

"You were our father, you were a great man, and you will be missed."

Mike is survived by his mother Mildred Monahan, by 4 of his siblings - Roberta Monahan, Connie Monahan, Andrew Monahan, and David Monahan, his 3 children - Sam, Luke, and Anne Monahan, his two daughter in-laws - Shannon Monahan and Grace Wright, his soon to be son-in-law - Alex Gilbert, his 3 grandchildren - Riley and Liam Monahan and Maxwell Monahan-Wright, Jake the Cat, as well as countless friends, teachers, and students.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall as well as a video tribute at www.wilesrc.com. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation, Friday, April 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to Maine Public Radio, 1450 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240, www.mainepublic.com.