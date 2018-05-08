Michael Gajdukow (1938-2018)

PORTLAND - Michael Gajdukow, 79, of Carthage, aka “The Mad Russian” died Sunday morning, May 6, 2018 at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Novi Sad, Yugoslavia, Aug. 28, 1938, a son of Vasily and Maria Gajdukow.

Michael worked as a mason in building construction and was a member of the Laborer’s Union Local 207 of Augusta and was a Past President of the Union. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Michael had extensive knowledge and love of mushrooms and gardening.

He is survived by his loving and cherished companion, Judith “Judy” Frank of Carthage; daughters, Robin Fournier and her husband, David of Wilton, Mary Beth Bourgault and her husband, Yvon of Jay, Leslie Gajdukow and her companion, Celia Jellison of Machias, and Katherine Gajdukow and her companion, Keith Melancon of Farmington; grandchildren, Ian Matthew Fournier, Shane Bourgault and his companion, Erica, Bianca Bourgault, Anthony Gajdukow and his wife, Victoria and their daughter, Khaleesi, and Jacqueline Melancon; and a large extended blended family who loved him deeply.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne on Oct. 3, 2007; siblings, John, Paul, Anna, and Elaine; and a great-grandson, Peter James.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

There will be no services per Michael’s request. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.