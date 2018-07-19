Michael H. Adams (1951-2018)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Michael H. Adams, 67, passed away on July 14, 2018, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, with his family by his side.

He was born on May 23, 1951 in Farmington, the son of Richard and Nora (Ellis) Adams. He was educated in the schools of Farmington. From 1971 to 1974, Michael served his country in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 2, 2001, Michael married Diane Mastro at Kiwanis Beach in Standish. He was self-employed as a building contractor. Michael enjoyed fishing, camping, country music, playing cards, eating out, gardening, and loved spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife, Diane Adams; son, Michael Adams; step son, Jamie Millett; step daughter, Anna Brumly and husband Mark; two grandchildren, Timothy and Kenneth Blaisdell; brothers, Steven Adams and wife Pat, Jeffrey Adams and wife Linda, Randy Adams and wife Bonnie; sister, Pamela St. Pierre and husband Joe; sisters in-law, Anna Fitzpatrick, Anita Mastro, Irene Anderson and husband Sandy, Gina Hooper and husband Steve, and Nancy Adams; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and three brothers, Nelson Adams, Robert Adams, and Richard Adams Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.