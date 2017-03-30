Michael J. Craig (1958-2017)

WINSLOW - Michael J. Craig, 59, passed away at his home in Winslow on March 25, 2107 with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 24, 1958 in Quantico, Virginia, the son of Clayton C. and Inez E. (Goodno) Craig.

He was educated in the schools of Winslow and graduated from Lawrence High School in 076. On October 30, 1976, he married Deborah L. Gilbert at St John’s Church in Winslow.

He was a veteran who proudly serviced his country in the US Marine Corps as a utility chief during the Gulf War until his honorable discharge.

After serving his country, he became a furniture/cabinet woodworker and was employed by Thomas Mosers Cabinet Makers from 1998-2015 and Hodgkins Yachts from 2015 to 2016. He enjoyed hiking, biking, fishing, reading history, woodworking, apollgetics and systematic theology. He attended Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church in Waterville

He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. (Gilbert) Craig of Winslow; 2 sons, James Craig and wife Melissa of Panama City, Florida, Steven Craig of Marianna, Florida; daughter, Melissa O’Rourke and husband Joshua of Fairfield; grandchildren, Samantha and Anna Craig of Panama, Florida, Sophie and Owen Craig of Marianna, Florida, Chloe ad Caleb O’Rourke of Fairfield; brother, Clifford Craig of Buckley, Washington; sister, Valarie Craig of Beverly, Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Paul Gilbert and wife Kim of Merrimack, New Hampshire; sister-in-law, Donna Roland and husband David of Newerk, Ohio; step-mother, Sandy Craig of N. Fort Myers, Florida; Mother-in-law, Ellen Gilbert of Winslow.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Inez Craig and father-in-law, Carl Gilbert.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church, 10 Pleasant Street, Waterville with Military Honors. Pastor Mike Alex officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Mike’s memory to MaineGeneral Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.