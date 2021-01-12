Michael J. Sirios (1952-2021)

SKOWHEGAN - Michael J. Sirios, 68, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021 in Skowhegan.

He was born on March 30, 1952 in Skowhegan, the son of Leo and Mary “Pat” (Huard) Sirois. He attended Skowhegan schools and graduated in the class of 1972. He was married to Carlene H. Irvine for 48 years. He served 20 years in the US Navy, retiring with the rank of Quarter Master Chief. He taught driver’s education until his retirement in 2019.

He enjoyed sports, but wrestling was his passion. He established the pee wee wrestling program and continued to follow his former students throughout their careers.

Michael is survived by his wife, Carlene; three children; 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild; Adam and wife Diana of Winslow, Ross and wife Cristina of Madison, Trina and husband Nate of Skowhegan; brothers, Julian “Jude” and wife Ginny of Norridgewock, Eric and partner Terry of Holden, Kevin and wife Ann of Skowhegan.

A memorial service will be held in the spring 2021 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Michael’s memory to the American Legion Post 16, PO Box 13, Skowhegan ME 04976 or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.