Michael L. Tuttle (1962-2019)

MERCER - Michael L. Tuttle, 57, of Mercer passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, with his family by his side after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Skowhegan on Sept. 18, 1962, son of the late Colby and Louise (Blair) Tuttle.

His work career started at a very early age doing maintenance at Skowhegan State Fairgrounds. Mike's strong work ethic helped him secure a job at Lucas Tree Experts where he worked his way up from ground man to a Foreman of the bucket crew in a very short time. After his 16 year career with Lucas Tree, Mike decided he wanted to try the concrete business where he worked driving concrete trucks for several different concrete companies.

Aside from his strong work ethic, Mike also had a strong devotion to his family and friends. He was a committed husband and father and was the type of guy that would do anything for anyone that needed help no matter what. Mike was very passionate about deer hunting, he would make sure he was prepared at least two months ahead of deer season and always had all the latest gadgets available to hunt with. He also enjoyed watching Nascar, four wheeling, snowmobiling, ice fishing, lake fishing, and camping. Michael had a knack when it came to brook fishing, you could always count on him to be the first to find the "secret" fishing hole. Mike had a great love for life, he will be greatly missed by many.

Mike is survived by his wife Claire of 34 years; daughters MaryAnn Tompkins and husband Chad of Skowhegan; Jessica Simmons and husband Luke of Fairfield; Shari Bishop of Bedford New Hampshire; and son Paul Bishop and wife Laura of Waterville; sisters, Paula Burgess and partner Ruben of Smithfield; Audrey Naraine and partner Troy of North Anson, and Donna Holmes of Skowhegan; brother-in law Peter Roderick and wife Janet of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Brittany Bishop of Sidney, Morgan Bishop of Bedford New Hampshire, Paul Bishop Jr. and partner Carleigh of Jefferson, Thatcher Tuttle of Norridgewock and Samira Tuttle of Skowhegan. great-grand children; Peyton and Aubrey Bishop of Sidney, Aiden and Jackson Bishop of Bedford New Hampshire; several nieces and nephews and his beloved "Fur Baby" Chevy.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, brother Colby Tuttle III, sisters; Rosie Wentworth and Patricia Fields; In laws Francis and Elizabeth Roderick.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rachit Kumar and his staff at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer care and Maine General Hospice for their support and care throughout Mike's difficult battle.

Also a special thanks to Linda "Red" Taylor for her help and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held October 26, 2019 at the Mercer Community Center from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers; donations in Michael's name may be made to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer care, 361 Old Belgrade road, Augusta, Maine 04330

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scotts Cremation and Funeral services, 445 Waterville road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976