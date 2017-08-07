Michael ‘Mike’ K. Taylor Sr. (1946-2017)

MADISON - Michael “Mike” K. Taylor Sr., 70, passed away Aug. 1, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 27, 1946 in Lewiston, the son of Charles O. Sr. and Bessie Mae (Foss) Taylor.

He attended Merrill Hill School in Auburn, then New Gloucester Memorial and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 2014. His greatest achievement was getting his diploma. He was employed over the years by many trucking facilities throughout his career. He was most recently employed as a truck driver by Webber Energy until his retirement.

Mike was the Vice President of the Moose Alley Riders, and an NRA member. He enjoyed Atving, model cars, trains, tractor trailor trucks, and in his younger years, hunting, fishing, hot roding (burnouts), dogs and cats.

He is survived by two daughters, Lois Libby of Oxford and Michelle J. Taylor of Portland; son, Michael K. Taylor Jr. and wife Shelly of Oxford; four grandsons, Jebidiah Taylor and wife Amanda of Limington, Jarrod Taylor of Oxford, Zachary Male and partner Nicole Boyer of Oxford, Michael Libby of Oxford; 2 granddaughters, Emilee Taylor of Oxford, Abbigail Libby of Oxford; great granddaughter, Carliah Taylor of Limington; brother, Brian Taylor and wife Brenda of Whitman, Massachusetts; sister, Barbara Russo of Leominster, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by three sisters; three brothers; one granddaughter; and his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Mike’s memory to the Kidney Foundation of Maine, PO Box 1134, Portland, Maine 04104

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.