Michael ‘Mike’ Parker Savage (1947-2020)

STRATTON - Michael “Mike” Parker Savage died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Marie Savage; son, best friend, and lifelong hunting partner, Michael “Mikie” Patrick Savage and his wife Liz. Michael has one grandson, Parker Robert Savage, that was clearly his pride and joy. Mike and his wife Marie traveled hours on end to watch their grandson excel in sports. Parker is taking after his Grandfather (aka Ga) and playing third base for his baseball team.

Mike was born on Oct. 12, 1947, in Stratton, to Forest Parker Savage and Mildred Wilbur Savage, who also had two other children.

Mike graduated from Stratton High School with the Class of 1965. After graduating from high school, Mike went to Massachusetts to work for the Town of Wellesley before being drafted into the United States Army. Mike served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969 and earned a Purple Heart for his courageous service for his country.

During his high school years, Mike was an outstanding athlete and he lettered in all sports that he participated in. He used this athletic talent to his advantage and became an avid and talented outdoorsman. Mike shot the biggest buck in the State of Maine on Nov. 7, 1987. “Quick Quill”, the name given by Mike, was a nine pointer that weighed in at 287 pounds. Mike spent years chasing the biggest bucks alongside his son and best friend, Mikie and his close friends. He cherished his time with his son who referred to him as “Smurf.” If Mike wasn’t chasing bucks, he was often bird hunting with Marie, fishing or antler hunting with one of his closest friends Dickie Burrell. His father, Forest Parker Savage, was also a hunting partner that shared his passion for training dogs with Mike. Mike picked this up with ease, like most activities that he participated in. He enjoyed many hunting days with his father and some very clever dogs.

Mike married his high school sweetheart Marie on Feb. 15, 1969. They made their home in Stratton, where Mike ran a very well-known and respected Logging Company. Mike and Marie had many dogs throughout the years. However, Mike has a huge place in his heart for his black labs Gus, Shooter, and Nilla. The Savage family of three enjoyed the outdoors including hunting birds every Fall. Mike and Marie were also often busy at their son Mike’s sporting events. Mikie inherited the athletic talents of his father and went on to achieve many accolades for his sports. They both played on a National Championship Softball team that traveled all over the country.

Mike will be missed dearly by his family and friends. His smile and energy were infectious and often filled a room. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife Marie. Mike’s life will be celebrated by immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.