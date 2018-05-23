FARMINGTON - Michael Pabrinkis, 77, died May 22 in Farmington.

The son of Stanley and Louise Pabrinkis, he was raised in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Aquinas Institute and St. John Fisher College. He worked as a computer systems analyst in Dahlgren, Va., and enjoyed swimming, baseball, biking, puzzles, composing trivia quizzes, traveling new roads, and taking short cuts.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Betsy Judkins (Gearry); grandson, Samuel; sisters Patricia Welsh and Mary Lou Pabrinkis; brother, John; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours on June 1 from 5-8 p.m. at New Comer Westside Chapel; 2636 Ridgeway Ave. in Rochester. Funeral Mass June 2 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church; 1000 N. Greece Rd. Internment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities USA's "adoption programs and services."

