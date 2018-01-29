Michael Peter Picard (1939-2018)

MERCER - Michael Peter Picard, 79, passed away on Jan. 25, 2018 at his home in Mercer.

He was born on February 15, 1939, in Skowhegan, the son of Lionel and Yvonne (Savage) Picard.

He lived most of his life in Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 1957. Mike served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1957 to 1960. Following his military service, he married the love of his life, Rosie Stevens, and she predeceased him in 2011. He earned his living as a hand sewer in the shoe industry.

Mike was one of the first directors of the Skowhegan Recreation Department where he started the sports booster program and enjoyed coaching with his brother Dick. He was a Yankees and Giants fan, but we never held that against him! Mike was an avid outdoorsman. He and his wife Rosie enjoyed camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. A favorite place for them to take their children was to Roach Pond, fishing Little and Big Lyford. Thank you Mom and Dad for all those great memories of camping throughout the state of Maine. It has instilled a great love of nature in all of us.

Mike is survived by; two sons, Jeff Picard of Augusta and Gary Picard of Mercer; two daughters, Michele Mosher and husband Gary of Mercer, Bobbie Young and husband Tim of Greenville; four grandchildren, Sara and Garrett Mosher, Jamie and Craig Young; three great grandchildren, Addy and Emma Gallagher, and Lincoln Young; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by; his wife, Rosie; his parents; his three brothers, Jim, Dick and Bob; and his sister, Marylou Panagio.

The family cannot thank enough his wonderful caretakers; Allison and Linda Haines, Noni Toothaker, and Judy Penley, who took exceptional care of Mike. They treated him like family, and brought joy and laughter into his life every day. Also thanks to his longtime friends, Mike and Sharon Dickinson for always staying in touch.

Donations may be made in Mike’s memory to the Skowhegan Recreational Department, 39 Poulin Drive, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.