Michael Spaulding (1955-2016)

ALBION - Michael Spaulding of Albion passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, while surrounded by family and friends. He was three days shy of his 62nd birthday when he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mike was born in Waterville on Jan. 3, 1955, the middle of three children, to Helen (Economu) and Clyde Spaulding. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1973, and from UMaine in 1977. Shortly after graduation he married Cindy (Jones), his high school sweetheart. This coming June would have been their 40th wedding anniversary. They went on to have two children, Michel and James. Mike was a devoted father, the kind who planned lots of camping trips and never missed a game.

He retired seven years ago after working in sales for Altria for 30 years, which included a three-year stint commuting to New York City and a year in Richmond, Virginia. Among his many hobbies and interests were traveling abroad and in the U.S. with his wife, sailing the beautiful coast of Maine with Cindy on their boat, bird hunting with his beloved dog Emma, and enjoying time with his four grandchildren.

Mike packed a lot of living into his 61 years. He had so many interests that he was constantly picking up side jobs over the years: volunteer firefighter in Fairfield Ctr., Somerset County deputy, private pilot, sports referee, bus driver, tractor services, code enforcement officer, plumbing inspector for Albion, and many more.

Mike is survived by his wife Cynthia Jones Spaulding of Albion, his daughter, Michel Gross and husband Alex of Maynard, Mass., son James Spaulding and wife Carol of Mt. Vernon, four grandchildren: Evan and Justin of Maynard, Mass., and Trinity and Tyler of Mt. Vernon, brother Greg "Kiki" Spaulding and wife Brenda of Oakland, sister Kathleen Spaulding of Aurora, Colo., brother Mark Spaulding and wife Nancy of Randolph, brother Timothy Spaulding and wife Martha of Chesapeake, Virginia, brother Eric Spaulding and wife Megan of Benton, extended family, and many close friends.

A celebration of life is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, a gift in his memory may be made to his favorite charity, Pine Tree Camp, 114 Pine Tree Camp Rd., Rome, ME 04963, www.pinetreesociety.org.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.