FARMINGTON - Mike Grimanis, 84, died unexpectedly on Dec. 6, 2020 at his home in Farmington, with his loving wife by his side.

He was born in Andros, Greece to Antonio and Thearmando Grimanis. As a young man, Mike worked as a carpenter and served in the Greek military service. Later, he joined the Merchant Marines, serving for 15 years.

Eventually settling in the U.S., he worked in several diners, later buying his own in Farmington where he ran the Farmington Diner for 25 plus years. It became his life’s passion. He was well known for his great food, generous portions and witty sense with customers. He loved and appreciated them as much as they loved him. The diner was a tremendous social network long before social media. People and families of all ages and walks of life were treated with equal dignity and respect.

Upon his retirement, he enjoyed working on the apartments; there were very problems he couldn’t solve. His gardening was also a great passion of his. Mike was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lewiston. He and his beloved friend, Toni Orestis ran the kitchen at the Greek festival each September. Again there he was renowned for his delicious rice.

Mike is survived by his wife and partner, Rose of 36 years; son, Tony and step-children Jon, Jodi and Eric Fitch; grandchildren, Michael and Alex Grimanis; shared grandchildren, Andrew Fitch, Austin Hardy, Mariah and Brianna Fitch, Isabella Fitch, and Charlotte Fitch; and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ortacia of Athens, Greece; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews in Greece and the Boston area.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, a walk through viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME. There will be a private limited Greek service at the Greek Orthodox Church in Lewiston on Friday. Masks are required to be worn. No more than 50 people will be allowed in the facility at one time.

Details of a spring interment will be announced at a late date.