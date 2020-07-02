Mildred C. (Reed) Waldie (1926-2020)

NEW PORTLAND - Mildred C. (Reed) Waldie, 93, of New Portland, Maine and Andover, Mass. passed peacefully at her home in New Portland with family by her side.

Born Oct. 31, 1926 in Andover, Mass. to Mildred Carlene (Abbott) and Albert Hartwell Reed Sr. She was the third oldest of 11 Children. She attended the Andover School system and retired after several years of service of the Internal Revenue Service in Andover Mass. Her most cherished time were spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her siblings and friends. She also loved going out to dinner, sunrises, sunsets, campfires, and sitting in her rocking chair in front of the pellet stove with family.

She is survived by her children, Robert Demers and wife Leslee, Donna and husband Ronald Hajj, Kenneth Demers, Roger Demers and wife Patricia, Ronald Lindner Demers and husband John. grandchildren: Kristen Demers, Kelley Atwood, Roger Demers, Kenneth Demers, Keridan Moorman, Robert Demers Jr., Ronald C. Hajj II, Dana Demers, Amanda Demers, Kylee Dunn, Melinda Goudreau. Great-grandchildren: Sean, Katie, Luke, Brianna, Joey, Catherine, Haley, Brady, Trinitee, Logan, Emmaleigh, Ellia, Robert, Addison, Avery, her sister Cora Rogers and husband James, Brother in-laws, Jack O' Brien and Nicolas Ricci.

She is predeceased by husbands Leo Albert Demers, and Charles Waldie, by sons, James and Leo Demers, siblings: Albert Hartwell Reed Jr. and his wife Christine, Burton Abbott Reed and his wife Dorothy, Bertha Isabella O'Brien, Walter Raymond Reed and his wife Ruth, Fredrick Henry Reed, Joyce Althea Corcoran and her husband William, Judith Ann Estes and husband Carlton, Beverly June Ricci and Ronald Wayne Reed.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, ME. A graveside service will be held at a later date. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com