Mildred I. Burns (1924-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Mildred Irene Burns, 92, passed away on Feb. 13, 2017, at the Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with her family by her side.

She was born March 8, 1924 in Madison, the daughter of Joseph T. and Gertrude E. (Black) Pomelow. She was educated in the schools of Madison and earned a GED in 1982. She was employed for many years in area nursing homes as a certified nurse's aide and certified med aid. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Mildred is survived by two sons: John Burns and partner Carolin of Skowhegan, Larry Burns and partner Rose of Athens; two daughters: Barbara Hight and husband Vernal Jr. of Oakland, Ruth Desjardins and husband David of Merrit Island, Florida; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; many great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Burns; two daughters: Lucy Allen, Florence Anderson; son-in-law, Russell Allen; daughter-in-law, Becky Burns.

Special heart felt thank you to great granddaugter, Emily and great great grandsons, Jaiden and Jeriah for all the help and caring of their Nana, for hours of loving, cheering up, laughter, and kisses.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Mildred's memory to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.