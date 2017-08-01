Mildred ‘Millie’ Ann Wolfe (1933-2017)

LEWISTON – Mildred “Millie” Ann Wolfe, 84, of Farmington Falls, died Monday morning at D’Youville Pavilion.

She was born in Mannington, Ky., Jan. 18, 1933, a daughter of William and Juanita (Hunt) Grant and was married to the love of her life, James Wolfe in May 18, 1950. He died Oct. 12, 2016. They lived an unusual life; moving around the world during the “Army Days” to doing missionary work in many countries. Their home was full of immigrants or others in need of a home.

Millie was known as a fantastic cook and loved feeding anyone who appreciated her food. She took great pride in planning and preparing it. Above all else, she loved having a relationship with God and nothing made her as happy as feeling blessed by his presence.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Roberts and her husband, Gary of Indiana, Angela Bolden and her husband, Randy of Lewiston, Alicia Harris of FL, Michael Wolfe and his wife, Barbe of Honduras, Amy Daggett and her husband, Terry of New Sharon, and Jonathan Wolfe and his wife, Karen of New Sharon; a brother, Lowell Grant of Indiana and his children; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Millie was dearly loved and will be missed beyond words.

Ecc 3:1-8 "To Everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven ..." We love you Mommy.

Public graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 12, at 11 a.m. at the Webster Cemetery, Rt. 156, Farmington, with her brother, Lowell, officaiting. Following services, all are invited to a reception at her home at 174 Croswell Road, Farmington Falls for refreshments and continued celebration.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.