Mildred R. Good (1920-2020)

WATERVILLE - Mildred R. Good, affectionately known as Millie, passed away peacefully at her daughter Donna's home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 with Donna by her side.

Millie was born on April 23, 1920 in Limestone, Maine, to Manzer Sr. and Ellen Doody. She attended schools in Limestone, married Clarence (Bun) Good and they eventually settled in Fairfield. Millie worked in Waterville at DeOrsay's Drug Store and then Dunham's of Maine. She was Noble Grand and Past Noble Grand at Goodwill Rebecca Lodge No.50 of Fairfield where she had many lasting friendships including special friend Didi Barry. Hobbies included sewing, skiing, and exercising with a wonderful group known as The Golden Girls.

Millie was predeceased by her husband Clarence, son Gary F. Good, sister Alice (Mae) Clifford & husband Kenneth, brother Jim Doody, and brothers and their wives including Manzer Jr. (June) & Betty, McKinley (Mac) & Gracie, Ruel & Vellie, Perley & Hilda, and Arnold & former wife Judy Doody, and later companion Betty Crommett. Also daughter-in-law Rosemary Good, and brother-in-law Lou Crenshaw.

Surviving are son C. Edward (Bunky) Good, daughter Donna M. Good Paradis & husband Brian, sister Shirlie Crenshaw, sister-in-law Delores (Dee) Doody, and daughter-in-law Margareth Good. Grandchildren include Dawn Cook, Anne White & Tony, Erin Napela & Chris, Lucas Good & Lindsey, Mike Good & Terri, Andrew Good & Laura, Sally Neal & Barry, and Robbie Good & Jeannie. Millie's great grandchildren include Trever Cook, CJ & Landon Napela, Malia, Emmerson, & Rowan White, Henry Good, Jimmy, Melissa, Allison, Gregory, Brian, Colleen, Bobby, Amanda, Heather, and Robyn Good, and great great granddaughter Ella Good, along with many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the wonderful crew of Beacon Hospice, especially Ashley and Nicole.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the springtime. Condolences may be shared on the Morning Sentinel Obituary site or through Donna's Facebook page.

Arrangements were made under the care of Dan & Scott's Cremation, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.