Milton C. Farrington (1935-2018)

FARMINGTON - Milton C. Farrington, 82, passed peacefully on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, with his family by his side, at his home in Farmington.

He was born on April 1, 1935, in Wilton, the son of Eben and Iva (Macomber) Farrington. He graduated from Wilton Academy in the class of 1955. On April 16, 1978, he married Anna Smith in Wilton. Milton worked at many different jobs; including Maine Wood Turning in New Vineyard, but was primarily a paper maker at International Paper for over thirty three years. He was a member of the East Wilton Union Church. Milton enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, and sapping each spring.

Milton is survived by; his wife, Anna of Farmington; his sons, Bruce Farrington and wife Leona of Wilton, Jeff Farrington and wife Maureen of Jay, David Farrington and partner Mona Nile of Jay; his daughter Diane Wing and husband Dana of Industry; his step daughter Darlene Bailey and husband Matthew of Farmington; eleven grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren. His brother, Thayden Farrington and wife Nora of Wilton; and his sister in-law, Carolyn Farrington of Arizona. He was predeceased by; his parents, Eben and Iva Farrington of Wilton; his brother, Floyd Farrington and first wife Mae; his sister Glynnese Waite and husband Joe of Farmington.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their care and support.

Donations may be made in Milton’s memory to the East Wilton Union Church, P.O. Box 224, East Wilton, ME 04234.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at 1 p.m., at the East Wilton Union Church, 1306 Main St, in East Wilton, with Pastor Robbie Locke officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton in the spring of 2018. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.