Milton Davis Weeks (1924-2017)

LEWISTON – Milton Davis Weeks, 92, of The Pierce House, Farmington, died on Thursday June 22, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston.

He was born Aug. 12, 1924 in East Wilton, a son of Robert D. and Fannie May (Priest) Weeks. He received his education at the McCrillis Corner Grammar School and was a 1942 graduate of Wilton Academy. He continued his education at University of Maine, Orono, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1949.

In Aug. of 1943, he entered the U. S. Marine Corps and was a Tech Sgt navigator in the Air Corp. He flew equipment and personnel from Asia to the United States. Following his military service, he was a paper mill engineer at Boise Cascade in Rumford for 47 years.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1949, he married Doris A, Hobart in Princeton Maine. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage.

A man of great faith, he was a member of the Rumford and Trinity United Methodist Churches and sang in church choirs for over 60 years. Milton contributed much of his free time to the Masonic Order. He was a member of Blazing Star Masonic Lodge #30, Scottish Rites, was a Shriner and served as Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 20th Masonic District and also was Past Worthy Patron of Mt. Zircon Chapter #142 OES of Rumford.

He is loved by his wife, Doris of The Pierce House, Farmington, their sons: Robert Weeks and his wife, Sharon of Lewiston; and Thomas Weeks and his wife, Karen of Hyde Park, Vt.; grandchildren: Betzi Bilodeau (Andy), Kivy Weeks (Guillaume), Tricia Allen (Chris), Ben Weeks, Matthew Weeks, Deborah Weeks and Stephen Weeks. He also had 9 Great-Grandchildren that he adored. He is survived by his sister, Roberta French of The Pierce House, Farmington.

He was predeceased by brothers Wallace and Wilmont and sisters Rena and Glenys.

His family invites you to share tributes and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Funeral services will be held Saturday July 1, 2017, at 1 p.m. from the Trinity United Methodist Church, Rte. 2 & 27, Farmington, with Rev. Jordan Shaw officiating. Following services, a reception will be held in the church vestry, hosted by the hospitality committee. All are welcome. Private family burial at the East Wilton Cemetery. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Food Bank of your choice or to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, 3121 Hotel Rd., Auburn, ME. 04210.