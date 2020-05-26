UNION, CT - Milton I. Voter, 89, of Union, CT passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020.

He was born in Strong, son of the late Ira and Georgena (Sample) Voter.

Milt served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Bell and Howell as an electronics technical manager. He was a member of the Staffordville Rod and Gun Club and V.F.W. Post No. 9990 of Stafford. His hobbies included fly fishing, golfing, bowling, hunting and playing horseshoes. He was an avid outdoorsman, sportsman and fan of New England Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

Milt is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susan (Newton) Voter; three children, Linda Voter of Union, CT, Lauri Voter of Las Vegas, NV and James Voter and his wife Tracey of Union, CT; two grandsons, Wyatt and Lucas Voter; two brothers, Vernon Voter and his wife Maxine and Wendell Voter and his wife Susan; two sisters, Pearl Reed and her husband David and Eunice Shurtleff; his adopted brother Kenneth Livingston and his wife Doris; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Jean Baston and a brother, Mahlon Voter.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12 Noon at Union Center Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Union, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT 06076, or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com