Minnie Hutchinson Blodgett (1924-2019)

FARMINGTON – Minnie Hutchinson Blodgett, 95, of Carthage, died early Sunday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born Jan. 21, 1924 in Weld, a daughter of Earle V. and Myrtle (Houston) Hutchinson and married Ralph “Johnnie” Blodgett on Sept. 28, 1946. He died Nov. 13, 1991.

Minnie volunteered as a civil air patrol spotter in Weld during WW II and worked at Hilton’s Woodworking in Weld and was a teacher’s aide in SAD# 21 for 15 years. She was a member of the Genealogy Society of Maine, the Historical Societies of Weld, Dixfield, and Carthage, the Carthage Union Church, Carthage Mother’s Club, and the Webb River Grange #108.

She is survived by her children, Ronald and Lawrence and his wife, Nancy, all of Carthage, Barbara Chase of Auburn, and Patricia Brown and her husband, Phil of Dixfield; grandchildren, Rebecca Burrington and her husband, Harold of Norway and Jennifer Eaton and her partner, Jeff of Otisfield, and Myles who is stationed in Japan; great-grandchildren, Abagail of Lewiston, Xavier of Norway, and Wynter Lily of Otisfield; and a great-great grandson due in April; She was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur, Ernest, Vernon, and Leon Hutchinson; and a sister, Alice Tyler.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. from the Carthage Union Church, Main Street, Carthage. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Carthage Union Church, 672 Carthage Road, Carthage, ME 04224. Private interment will be in the spring at Mountain View Cemetery in Weld.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.