Miriam Buchanan (1925-2020)

FARMINGTON - Miriam Crouse Buchanan, 95, died peacefully on June 24, 2020, at Sandy River Center in Farmington after a sharp decline following a broken hip. Prior to her move to Sandy River, she had been a resident at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington. Miriam marks the end of an era as she was predeceased by her parents, Marshall and Albina Flewelling Crouse, all of her siblings, and two husbands.

Born on Feb. 28, 1925, in The County, Miriam moved to Missouri with her first husband, Homer Daley. After his death, she was employed as a physician’s assistant and married her second husband, Thomas Buchanan. In the mid-1980’s, they retired to Livermore Falls to be closer to her sisters in Dixfield and Livermore Falls.

Miriam was active in the community serving on the Treat Memorial Library board, attending the Livermore Falls Methodist Church, and reporting on local events in the Livermore Falls Advertiser.

She is survived by nieces and nephews including M. Elaine Briggs of Wayne, Marsha Briggs of Livermore Falls, Thomas Briggs of Winslow, and Steven Crouse of Patten, all in Maine. She is also survived by Marshall Holman of South Carolina, Carolyn Stuhan of Arizona, Arthur Crouse, Jr. Of New Hampshire, and many grand nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the wonderful people at Pinewood Terrace, Franklin Memorial Hospital, Sandy River Center, and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for the care they provided to Aunt Miriam.

There will be no viewing or public service. A private family gathering will be held at a later date, with interment at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.