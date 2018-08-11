Mitra Elena Eskandari-Luick (1964-2018)

BOSTON – Mitra Elena Eskandari-Luick, 53, of New Sharon, passed away Tuesday at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 21, 1964, in San Leandro, CA, a daughter of Yahya Alex and Elsie Marie (Correro) Eskandari. She graduated from the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor's degree in International Relations and went on to receive her MBA from the University of Hawaii.

On July 23, 1988, she married Max J. Luick in the Oakland-Berkeley Hills at the Claremont Hotel. They shared their 30th wedding anniversary this year. In 1967, Mitra’s young family emigrated to her father’s homeland. Mitra spent 12 years of her life in Tehran, Iran, her father working as a civil engineer for a large international company. She and her beloved brother Davoud spent their days with a very large, loving extended family and friends, going on ski trips and running through pomegranate orchards in the provinces.

The family moved back to California in late 1978 where Mitra attended Skyline High school in Oakland, California. There she met some of her life-long friends, in addition to those whom she would go on to meet at Davis, including her husband Max. Her daughters, Shireen and Roshan, were born in Hawaii. In 1999, they moved back to California, to be closer to Mitra’s family.

In 2003 the family packed up their home and six cats and made the road trip across the country to Maine for a new lifestyle that included learning how to farm from her mother-in-law Joann. In Maine, Mitra discovered a new passion and devoted herself to fostering her small family farm, and being an active member of both the local Farmington Farmers’ Markets. She loved spending her early mornings with daughter Roshan, milking their beloved cow, Nellie. Watching the chickens peck and scratch from the kitchen window, washing her beautiful rainbow eggs, and laughing with friends at the market were just some of the little things that she loved about living in Maine.

Mitra was a fierce friend, and an incredible storyteller, just like her father. A kind, caring soul who truly listened to what you had to say, making lasting friendships anywhere she went. She was an amazing mother who helped both daughters become the young women they are now, and a best friend to her dear husband Max. She is survived by both her daughters, Shireen and Roshan, and husband Max of New Sharon, her mother Marie, and brother Davoud of Oakland, California, as well as many family members both here and abroad.

The family will have a private memorial service followed by a memorial visitation open to the public with refreshments on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 11-1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. The family suggests that for those who desire to give memorial gifts in her memory, donate to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO box849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or Brigham and Women's Hospital Housing Fund, 48 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115. Private interment will be at the New Sharon Village Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared as well as a memorial video tribute on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.