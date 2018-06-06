Molly Worthley (1949-2018)

STRONG - Molly Worthley, 68, died on June 2, 2018, at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Born in Camden on June 9, 1949, she was the daughter of Robert L. and Lucy (Dickens) Anderson.

Molly graduated from Camden-Rockport High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from the Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston. Molly began working in retail at Jordan Marsh in South Portland. After traveling in Europe, she settled back in Camden and met Robert S. Worthley, the love of her life. They were married at the Vesper Hill Chapel on May 17, 1975 and began their 43-year partnership.

Molly and Bob worked in southern Maine and then left it all behind for an adventure at Wilson’s Camps on Moosehead Lake and thereafter tending the dam at East Outlet.

In 1994, they returned to Bob’s childhood farm in Strong where they lived until her death. Late in her life, she decided to become a hairdresser opening Suite One Salon in Farmington where she fulfilled her creative and nurturing talents. Molly loved her husband, family and her friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 43 years, Robert Worthley of Strong; is a brother, William Anderson and wife Nancy; a sister, Deborah Entwistle and husband, Jerry, all of Camden; brother-in-law Richard Worthley and wife Barbara, of Strong; nieces Brynn Anderson, Toni Anderson and Michelle Hill and husband Wayne; nephews Carney Anderson and wife Kelly, and Scott Entwistle; grand-nieces and nephews, Cameron, Trevor, Alexa, Shannon, Cody, Lincoln and Berkley.

According to Molly’s wishes, the services will be private. Those who wish to remember Molly in a special way may make contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or to a charity of your choice.

