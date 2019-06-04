Mona Lisa ‘Mona’ O. Knowles (1959-2019)

WILTON - Mona Lisa “Mona” O. Knowles, 59, of Wilton, passed away on Nov. 28, 2018.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1959 in Farmington, the daughter of Frank and Ruth (Adley) Knowles.

She graduated from Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, Conn. For over 20 years, Mona worked as a Barber at Turner’s Tender Cut on Broadway in Farmington. She was a member of local quilting clubs. She loved cutting hair, quilting blankets and flower gardening.

Mona is survived by her daughter, Allison Knowles of Augusta; grandchildren, Alisha, Dominick, Olivia, and Abigail; sisters, Insowa (Knowles) Jones and husband Thomas of Farmington; Sheila Lamontagne-Kermeen of Rochester, NH (passed away on Dec. 11, 2018); and half- brother, Arthur Essency of Passadumkeag. She was predeceased by her half-brothers, Robert Essency and Joseph Essency.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Notch Cemetery in New Vineyard. A potluck reception will follow at the home of Tom and Insowa Jones, 247 Perham St., in Farmington.