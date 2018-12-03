Monalisa ‘Mona’ Marie Knowles (1959-2018)

PORTLAND – Monalisa “Mona” Marie Knowles, 59, of Wilton, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a short illness.

She was born in Farmington, Sept. 28, 1959, a daughter of Frank Lester and Ruth Alice (Adley) Knowles.

She was well-known for her “matter-of-fact” style and worked as a barber at Turner’s Tendercut on Broadway in Farmington for nearly twenty-years. She loved cats and sewing and quilting was her favorite. She is survived by her long-time companion, Mark Stottlemyer; daughter, Allison; grandchildren, Alisha, Dominic, Olivia, and Abigail; 2 sisters, Insowa Jones and Sheila Lamontaine-Kermeen.

There will be a Celebration of her Life and interment in the Spring at the Notch Cemetery in New Vineyard, time to be announced. The family ask that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to her care fund at gofundme.org/monaknowles. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

