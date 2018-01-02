Montress ‘Mont’ Estelle (Wing) Lambert (1914-2017)

Montress “Mont” Estelle (Wing) Lambert, 103, passed peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2017, at Edgewood Living Center in Farmington, where she had been a resident for eight years, with her son Roger and devoted Edgewood staff by her bedside.

Mont was born at The Wing Farm on the banks of the Sandy River in Avon, on Nov. 16, 1914, the youngest daughter of Chester and Nettie (Sargent) Wing. She grew up enjoying farm life and the benefits of a large extended family.

She attended the Prescott School in the Wing neighborhood, later attending and graduating from Phillips High School in the class of 1933, where she was noted for her “red hair” and feisty disposition.

Mont worked summers picking beans, corn and berries on the home place and during her teenage years worked waitressing and housekeeping at Pickford Camps in Rangeley. She attended Pelletier’s School of Beauty in Lewiston and upon graduating in 1934, opened up “Mont’s Beauty Shop” on Main Street in Strong.

On Oct. 9, 1938, Montress married Elbert Lambert at her folks’ farm. Shortly after their marriage, they purchased the old livery stable on the corner of Main and Depot Street in Strong, which Billy McKeen had set up as a barber shop. They added a home and Mont set up her beauty shop, which she operated for 30 years. In 1964, she was forced to retire due to breast cancer. In the early 80’s, the cancer returned, but she was able to prevail once more without the aid of radiation or chemotherapy. Over the years since, Mont has reached out many times to breast cancer victims, giving them hope and encouragement, as a two time survivor herself.

For more than 70 years, Mont and Elbert were fixtures on Main Street in Strong, and were recognized as “outstanding citizens” by the town in 1991. They were blessed with great neighbors, whom they gardened and traveled with. Montress loved spending summer vacations on Webb Lake in Weld and fall “leaf peeping” in the western mountains of Maine. On her 100th birthday, she was presented with the Boston Post Cane, recognizing her as Strong’s oldest citizen.

Montress was a 50 year member of the Grange, Eastern Star and American Legion Auxiliary. She was a charter member of the Strong Historical Society and a member of the Strong United Methodist Church. She served the church for many years as Communion Steward and headed up the Community Birthday Calendar campaign.

Montress and Elbert were blessed and survived by; a son, Roger Lambert and wife Kathy of Strong; three grandchildren, Russell Lambert and Lydia Lerma of Fort Collins, Colorado, Kirsten Smith and husband Chris of Alpine, Utah, and Kasey Lambert of Strong; two great granddaughters, Morgan Lambert of Crested Butte, Colorado, and Sophie Smith of Alpine, Utah; many nieces and nephews, whom they loved and were close with and interested in. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Elbert H. Lambert, on February 28, 2010.

The family would like to extend special heartfelt thanks to; Beacon Hospice and the loving and devoted staff at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington, who became part of Mont’s family; and special friends, Kathy Haines of Salem, Karen Calloway of Phillips, Liz Toothaker of Strong, Lendall and Elaine Allen of Strong.

Donations in Mont’s memory may be made to the Strong United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Attn: Harry Tiffany, PO Box 33, Strong, ME 04983.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am, with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11 am, at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Road, in Strong, with Rev. Dee Webber officiating. Interment will be in the spring of 2018 at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A life well lived. “When the roll is called up yonder, Mom, you’ll be there.”