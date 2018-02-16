Morrill ‘Sonny’ R. LaFreniere (1935-2018)

AUBURN – Morrill “Sonny” R. LaFreniere, 83, a resident of Livermore, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 30, 1935 in Lowell, Mass., the son of Joseph LaFreniere and Mabel (Safford) LaFreniere.

In 1953, Sonny left Jay High School to join the U.S. Marines (without telling his parents) and served until 1956 when he was honorably discharged. On April 29, 1957 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he married his wife of 60 years, Alice E. Gosselin. In his younger years he worked at his family’s dairy, “Sunny Dairy” in Jay, when he returned from the military Sonny worked hard in the local shoe factories to provide for his large family, retiring from Farmington Shoe.

If you wanted to impress Sonny you had to have a good work ethic. He took great pride in seeing that his seven children all had a great work ethic and were productive citizens.

During the early years of his retirement Sonny and Alice were able to enjoy winters in sunny Florida; stopping in New Bern, NC to visit their youngest son Leon and his family. Sonny loved socializing with everyone and would strike up a conversation whether he knew you or not. He always enjoyed the local sports games and in 2015, at a surprise ceremony during intermission at a Spruce Mountain basketball game, he was presented with his High School Diploma, an honor that he was deeply touched and humbled by.

Sonny also enjoyed keeping his property in tip top shape. Each year the Town of Livermore gave him a broom, he was the official street sweeper of Botka Hill.

He is survived by his wife Alice LaFreniere of Livermore, his children, Steve LaFreniere and his companion, Joy Oakes of Brownville, Brenda Merrill and her husband Charlie of Livermore, Harvey LaFreniere and his wife Lisa of Livermore Falls, Gary LaFreniere and his wife Jean of Belgrade, Ross LaFreniere and his wife Shiloh of Jay, Lance LaFreniere and his wife Kristy of Ormond, FL, and Leon LaFreniere and his wife Debbie of New Bern, NC, twenty-one grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, sisters, Janet Wright of Wilton and Denise Hunter of Calif., sisters-in-law Linda Nagy and her husband Bob of NC and Noreen Gosselin of Wilton.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Raymond and Paul LaFreniere and his sisters Rita Masso and Becky Evans and brothers-in-laws Harold Wright, Frank Hunter and Ronald Gosselin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM, Saturday, Feb. 17 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. A reception will follow at the St. Rose Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Rose of Lima Charity Fund, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine 04239. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date at Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.