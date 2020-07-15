Moses “Mo” Austin Clark (1998-2020)

WILTON - Moses "Mo" Austin Clark, 22, of Temple died unexpectedly Monday morning in Wilton. He was born in Farmington, March 21, 1998, a son of Hugh Clark and Heather (Bergeron) Andrews. Moses was a 2016 graduate of Mt. Blue High School where he was an excellent athlete, playing basketball, football, baseball and golf. He recently had refereed girls basketball games and had started practicing Jujitsu. At the time of his death, he was employed at Origin in Farmington, where he was a weaver.

He is loved by his mom, Heather Andrews and her husband, Mark of Temple; his father, Hugh Clark and his wife, Jennifer of NH; brother Ethan Andrews,sisters Keegan Andrews and Emmalee Clark as well as step-sister Courtney Cranshaw; grandparents, Gary and Genoria Bergeron, Hervey Andrews, Jane Andrews, and Betty and Carol Ryder; Uncle and Aunt, Ben and Michelle Sullivan, Uncle, Scott Andrews,Aunt Cathie Kelly, and uncle John Clark; also many cousins; He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, N. "Barry" Clark.

Private family memorial services will be held at the Wiles Rememberance Center:Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 61 Vienna Road, New Sharon on Saturday at 2pm. A casual pot luck style gathering, for those with any questions please reach out inmemoryofmoses@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.namimaine.org, NAMI Maine a National Alliance on Mental Health. NAMI Maine, 52 Water Street Hallowell Maine 04347.You are encouraged to share photos and memories in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.