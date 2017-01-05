Muriel Ann MacLean (1960-2016)

FAIRFIELD - Muriel Ann MacLean, 56, gently passed on Dec. 29, 2016 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Portland on June 11, 1960, the youngest daughter of the late Walter E. Oakes.

She graduated from Lawrence High School, class of 1978; she shared her life with her husband, Kent, for over 37 years. Together they had a love for one another that lasted a lifetime. Muriel and Kent traveled to Prince Edward Island on more than one occasion to celebrate their anniversary. Muriel was a housewife and raised her two children, Brian Paul and Joanne, proudly.

Muriel also enjoyed arts, crafts, an occasional game of bingo, and making her yearly batch of peanut butter fudge for her very grateful family. But most of all, she enjoyed the time she shared with her family, especially her four beautiful grandchildren, Aria, Vincent, Morgan, and Ian. She loved being a grandmother and had an unconditional love for all of her family. Her heart was always full of love for others around her.

In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren, and beloved dog, Mikey, she is also survived by her mother, Priscilla M. Oakes; daughter-in-law, Nicole; father and mother-in-law, Ken and Patricia MacLean; sisters and brothers, Karen and Louis Gilbert, Gary and Janette Oakes, Brian and Tammy Oakes; sister-in-law, Brenda and Gordon Reynolds, and Jill MacLean; brothers-in-law, Mark and Penny MacLean, Greg Maclean, Neil and Philomena MacLean, and Brett and Karen MacLean; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Steve MacLean.

“Our sweet Muriel, we love you so much, you will not be forgotten, and you will live on in our memories and in our hearts forever.” Kent, Brian Paul, and Joanne.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.