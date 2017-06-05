Muriel McAuley (1923-2017)

"Death is the last shadow before Heaven's Dawn."

FARMINGTON - After a fulfilling life, Muriel Evelyn (Robbins) McAuley went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 3rd, 2017.

She was born in Carthage, Me., March 18, 1923, the daughter of John and Evelyn (Daley) Robbins, graduated from Dixfield High School in 1940 with the Good Citizenship Award, and from Golden School of Beauty Culture in 1941.

She married Kermit McAuley of Wilton on March 18, 1942, and was dedicated to being a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Muriel enjoyed gardening, hiking, berrying, snowshoeing and cooking, especially her doughnuts, biscuits, pies and yeast rolls which she happily shared with family and friends. Her fame for the "best old-fashioned" doughnuts reached far and wide. She enjoyed spending the summers at their camp on Webb Lake in Weld, and having her children and their families come to visit often. She usually served a fresh homemade pie of blueberry, apple, or rhubarb, to everyone's delight.

She was a charter member of the Dixfield Church of the Nazarene and held many offices including Church Board Member, Sunday School teacher and Caravan leader (scouting program). She established a neighborhood Bible class and for many years held the office of World Missions President organizing efforts of her church and other Maine district churches sending medical care packages to clinics around the world. In her later years, living as a resident of Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, she participated in daily activities and looked for ways to help others in need, sharing whatever she had to help others.

Her husband of 65 years, Kermit, died in 2007.

She is survived by: three daughters and their husbands, Anita and Arnold Perkins of Cocoa, FL, Linda and John Powell of Norman, OK, and Avis and Scott Pulkkinen of Weld, Maine; two granddaughters and their husbands, Susan (Perkins) and Jeff Files of Windham, Katrina (Pulkkinen) and John Connolly of Windham, and granddaughter Laura Perkins of Cocoa, FL; four great grandchildren Lilly, Jacob, Meghan and Colby; a sister, Barbara Buzzell of Dixfield; and a brother, Walter, of Norfolk, VA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and eight brothers, Vivian, Donald, Alston, Vernon, Oscar, Sherwood, Ernest, and David.

Those who knew her will never forget her sweet spirit and smile. Her family invites you to share your memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld St., Dixfield, Wednesday, June 7 from 1-2 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Committal prayers will follow at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. Remembrance gifts may be made in her memory to Pinewood Terrace, 136 Rosewood Dr, Farmington, ME 04938 or Beacon Hospice, 45 Commerce Dr., Augusta, ME 04330.