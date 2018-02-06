Muriel ‘Peanut’ Roux (1934-2018)

FARMINGTON - Muriel "Peanut" Roux, 83, of Carrabassett Valley passed away Jan. 31, 2018 at Sandy River Center for Health Care.

Muriel was born on Nov. 2, 1934 in Farmington, Maine to Earl and Maude (Sprague) Cochran. She was educated in the Farmington Schools. She later married Joseph "Roland" Roux in 1952.

Muriel was known by those fortunate to meet her as a 'sweet' woman. She liked people and enjoyed spending time socializing and hearing their stories. Her greatest love in life was her husband, Roland, who she was married to for over 50 years. Her other passions were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They brought much joy to her life and she brought adventure into theirs. Muriel enjoyed flowers and cultivating large gardens filled with color every year. It was common for her to be found sitting near her gardens for hours watching the birds and enjoying the peacefulness. She loved animals, particularly her cats, music, and would light up at the opportunity to hold a giant bullfrog or turtle. Muriel and her husband enjoyed all the holidays especially Christmas. She was very artistic and loved to paint. Muriel was well known in the area for her toll painted wooden Santa's that still decorate homes and porches everywhere. Roland would cut them out and she would bring each one to life with her special paint talent. She looked forward each day to afternoon drives with her husband

Muriel is survived by her sister Earleen Lamb and husband George, of Wilton, Her daughter Pixie Callahan and husband Dan of Citrus Springs, Florida, and her son Greg Roux and wife Cheryl of Carrabassett Valley. She is also survived by her many grandchildren Tim Callahan and his wife Alana, Kate Callahan, Nicholas Roux, Ashley Roux and Hanah Co-Wallis. Great grandchild Ella Roux. Many Nieces and nephews.

Muriel is predeceased by her husband Roland, parents Earl "Pete" and Maude "Sprague" Cochran, brother Earl "Sonny" Cochran, sisters Georgie Ankers and Barbara Bernard, and niece Julie "Lamb" Stoddard.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, June 2 at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made in her memory to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.All are welcome to attend and celebrate Muriel's life. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

A special thank you to the Franklin Community Health Network, Sandy River Center and Androscoggin Hospice for all their loving care and attention.