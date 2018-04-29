Muriel Scott Powers (1942-2018)

INDUSTRY - Muriel Scott Powers, 76 of Industry, died Thursday, April 26, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on March 12, 1942, the daughter of William J. and Lela B. Scott. Muriel graduated from Farmington High School in 1960.

Muriel is predeceased by her parents; brothers Myrle Scott and Lawrence Scott; sisters Glenna MacMartin, Mona Breton, and Alice Ireland. She is survived by her daughter Carol Mierzwik of Colorado; son R. Scott Powers of Industry, Maine; brothers Francis Scott of Kents Hill, Maine and Norman Scott of Greene, Maine; and sister Lynda McGuire of Waterville, Maine; grandchildren Matthew Ryan and Olivia Powers of Maine; great grandchildren Allanna Ryan of South Carolina, Fallyn Ryan of Maine, and Hunter Ryan of Maine.

Upon her request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com.