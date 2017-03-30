N. Jane Dickison (1940-2017)

MONSON - N. Jane Dickison, 77, passed away March 23, 2017 at CA Dean Hospital in Greenville.

She was born March 11, 1940 in Rockland.

On March 12, 2011, she married Douglas A. Dickison in Guilford. She was a member of the Dexter First Baptist Church, enjoyed playing darts and cribbage and loved flowers.

Jane is survived by her husband, Douglas A. Dickison of Monson; 2 sons, David and Eric; 2 daughters, Michelle Thacker and Marcia Bousquet; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at the First Baptist Church in Dexter.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jane’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.