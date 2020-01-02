Nada Carrol Snowman Rollins (1948-2019)

NEW SHARON - Nada Carrol Snowman Rollins, 71, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan, surrounded by family.

She was born on July 26, 1948 in Caribou, the daughter of Walter Atwood Snowman and Avis Lucy Hathway Snowman. She was educated in the schools of Caribou and attended one year at the University of Maine in Presque Isle. Nada enjoyed “color parties” with her grandchildren, crocheting, and knitting.

Nada is survived by; her spouse of 42 years, Carlton Edward Rollins Jr. Of New Sharon; her elder sister, Elinor Wade of Mountain View, Arkansas; her children, Edward (Jessica) Rollins of Farmington, Joshua Rollins of Jay; Tamara (Shaun) Schult of Bellville, Texas, Auria Rollins of Farmington, Moses Rollins, Joseph Rollins and Mary-Elin Rollins, all of New Sharon; her beloved grandchildren, Daemion Rollins, Sophia Rollins, Kaelyn Schult, Christopher Rollins, Riley Doughty, and one due in 2020.

She was predeceased by; her parents; and six siblings, Peter Egan, Atwood Snowman, Arnold Snowman, Alver Snowman, Merwin Snowman, and Janice Espling.

Interment and a private graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.