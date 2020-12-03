Naida Woodcock (1930-2020)

KINGFIELD - Naida Woodcock, 90, of Kingfield passed away peacefully at her home on November 29, 2020, with her family at her side.

Naida was born on November 24, 1930 in Waterville, Maine to Norman and Delia (Rodgers) Loucks. She lived in Rome, ME up until the age of 10 when the family moved to Kingfield after the death of her father. She attended schools in Kingfield and graduated from Kingfield High school in 1949. She married Harold Woodcock on November 15, 1952 and the couple raised 3 children, Candice, Yvonne and Bentley.

She worked from home while the children were young doing repairs to ski clothing thru Harvey Boynton’s Ski Shop and by making cakes to celebrate everything from birthdays to weddings. When the children were older she cooked for the school lunch program at Mt. Abram High School.

Naida had many hobbies and was active in her community. She belonged to the Kingfield United Methodist Church, was a leader of the Merry Makers 4-H club, a member of the Kingfield Fireman’s Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Stitchers in the Snow quilt club, Somerset Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the local chapter of the Red Hats Society which disbanded and became a group they called “Dames”.

She is survived by her daughters Candice and Yvonne of Kingfield, son Bentley and his wife Barbara of Kingfield and Oakfield, ME. Her granddaughters Lakeesha Ohrenberger and husband Josh of MA, Samantha of Kingfield, and Lori of Kingfield and Oakfield, her sister Kathy Hewey of Kingfield and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Harold, her parents Norman and Delia, and her sisters Roberta and Joyce.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Donations may be made in her memory to the Kingfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 342, Kingfield, ME 04947. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com