Nancy Ann Grenier (1957-2017)

WATERVILLE - Nancy Ann Grenier, 60, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta after battling pancreatic cancer, with her loving sister by her side. She was born March 22, 1957 in Hartford, Connecticut, the oldest child of four to Richard and Cecile (Jalbert) Grenier.

She worked many years as a secretary for her uncle at Grenier Flrg. Company and briefly at Family Dollar, eight years at Kohls Department Store. She stopped working to care for her ill mother with help from her sister, Rose.

Nancy was a long-time fan of The New England Patriots, and the Boston Bruins and also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed grocery shopping and taking walks with her sister, Rose. They were always together. If you saw one, you knew the other wasn’t far. She will be greatly and sadly missed by everyone who knew her. She was loved by everyone and had a “heart of gold”.

She is survived by 2 sons, Teny Grenier of Florida and Jason Grenier of Waterville; 5 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Rose Vigue of Waterville, John Grenier of Waterville and JoAnn Grenier of Cushing; several nieces and nephews; 2 kittens, Muffin and Zoie. She was predeceased by her parents, they have both gone to Heaven with the angels.

Special thanks to the staff at Maine General Medical Center and Cancer Center of the care and support during her short stay there. God Bless you all!

At her request, a private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Nancy’s memory to the Waterville Humane Society, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.