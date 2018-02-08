Nancy Bernard (1942-2018)

FARMINGTON – Nancy Bernard, 75, of Weld, died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Portland, Dec. 27, 1942, a daughter of Thomas and Marion (Blake) Gallagher.

She worked for many years as a secretary. On May 10, 1977, she married Norman Bernard. He died Jan. 16, 1989. She enjoyed computers and playing poker online.

She is survived by her companion, Richard Toothaker of Weld; daughter, Sara of Mexico; son, Wil of Washington, DC; brothers, Thomas Jr. of Cape Elizabeth and Steven of Washburn; granddaughter, Bridget Hee of Mexico.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 22, at 10 am at Robertson Cemetery in Weld. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.