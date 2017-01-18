Nancy D. LaBrecque (1960-2017)

LEWISTON – Nancy D. LaBrecque, 56, of Dixfield, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at CMMC, with loving family at her side.

She was born on April 20, 1960, in Rumford, a daughter of John E. and Arlene A. (Towle) Daley. Nancy was a 1979 graduate of Dirigo High School and worked for many years as a C.N.A. at the Dixfield Nursing Home and was also an EMT.

She was a caregiver extraordinaire with a generous spirit, always devoted to family, friends and others in need.

Nancy is survived by her beloved stepchildren: Colleen “Coco” Cheadle and her fiancé Bruce Hall Jr., of Chesterville and Coco’s two daughters: Tymeka Cheadle of Ft. Kent and Caitlyn Grant of Chesterville and Lauren Haines and her husband, Carl and their son, Zachary Haines of Milton, N.H.; siblings: Margaret Wing and her companion, Ted Daigle of Mexico; Darryll Daley and his wife, Florence of Wilton and Hart Daley and his wife, Allison of Dixfield; her dearest friend Kelley Arsenault, who cared for her over the past year and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Richard “Rick” LaBrecque and a sister, Joyce Daley. Tributes and condolences may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Feb. 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dixfield Congregational Church (on the hill), with Rev. John Gensel officiating. A comfort reception will follow in the church vestry, hosted by the Church Fellowship. All are welcome. Private family committal services will be held in the springtime at the Riverside Cemetery, Canton Pt. Rd., Dixfield.

Cremation services are being provided and in the care of the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld St., Dixfield, Maine .