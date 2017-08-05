Nancy Doucette (1935-2017)

FARMINGTON - Nancy Doucette, 82, of Farmington passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 at her home.

She was born July 19 1935, the daughter of Frederick and Aldie (Canney) Comeau. She was a graduate of Milo High School in 1953. In 1954 she married Percy Doucette. She is survived by her husband, Percy and two children: James (Jimbo) and his wife Sue Golrick of Dalton, Massachusetts and Renee Robbins and her husband, Gary of Little Sebago Lake in Gray, Maine: five grandchildren: Andrew, Karen and Nancy Joan, Kyle and Tayla (T.J.) Robbins, great grandchildren: Abigail Rae and Hannah Ruth Dale. Nancy and Percy lived in various places in Maine: Bangor, Milo, Brownville Junction, Millinocket, Ellsworth, Caribou, New Sharon, and Farmington. Nancy worked at various jobs, her last place of employment being the University of Maine at Farmington, where she worked for ten years. She was a secretary with the Department of Science and Mathematics at the time of her retirement in 1989.

Nancy and Percy were long-time members of St. Joseph's Church in Farmington, leaving in November of 2006 to attend the traditional Roman Catholic Mass in an Outreach out of Boston, which was based in Spokane, Washington. The CMRI (Congregation of Mary Immaculate Queen) had rented a hall in various places, finally renting the Cohen Center in Hallowell, traveling there until May of 2015, when they were able to purchase St. Theresa Catholic Church in Oakland and transform it back into a traditional Catholic church.

Nancy loved the Church and the home; she loved gardening, even the weeding, and she actually could spend an entire afternoon happily weeding in their vegetable and flower gardens. She especially loved cats, although she also loved dogs and owned three in her lifetime and most days would find her walking with her dog on Industry Road in New Sharon where she lived for twenty-five years. She loved music, especially Andre Rieu, Celtic Thunder, Walking Jim Stoltz, and Gregorian Chant. She enjoyed reading the Bible (Douay Rheims) and the CATHOLIC CLASSICS. It was the little things in life that made her happy, and it was her faith that kept her going, but she was heartbroken by the protestantizing of the Catholic Church. She had come to love the Catholic Faith although with all the changes made, realized it was no longer Catholic. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother, the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and Saint Joseph.

The family and Nancy would be grateful for your prayers for the repose of her soul.

A wake, with rosary, will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at St. Theresa Church, 35 Church Road, Oakland, Maine followed by a burial in a family lot in Pinewood Cemetery, Brownville Junction. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com.