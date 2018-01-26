Nancy E. Paradie (1939-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Nancy E. Paradie, 75, passed away January 21, 2018 at her home in Norridgewock.

She was born April 26, 1939 in Madison, the daughter of Forest S. and Elizabeth H. (Kelley) Wills.

She was educated in the schools of Rockland and Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1986 with daughters, Bonnie and Beverly. She was married to Henry A. Paradie Jr for twelve years. She spent twenty years with her partner, Walter Baker in Colorado, until he passed away nine years ago, when she moved back to Maine to be with her daughters. Nancy enjoyed watching old western movies, especially John Wayne movies, and the DIY Channel.

Nancy is survived by four daughters, Barbara Crawford of Madison, Beverly Dickey and husband Kevon of Madison, Brenda Hazelton and partner Ricky Winchester Sr. of Norridgewock, Betty Huntley and husband Frank of Palatka, Florida; eight granddaughters, Angel Knight of Madison, Holly Decker and husband David of Anson, Jennifer Hall and husband Jason of Madison, Mia Hoveland and husband Bradley of Norfolk, Virginia, Nancy Mullin of Westbrook, Cindy Ladd and husband Johnathan of Embden, Kayla Webber and husband Jeremy of Fairfield, Lisa Huntley of Palatka, Florida; five grandsons, Edward Quimby Jr and wife Jessica of Midlothian, Virginia, Tony Paradie of Hampton, Virginia, Bobby Aube and wife Rhonda of Portland, Texas, Charlie Viles of North New Portland; Michael Huntley of Palatka, Florida; 27 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Bonnie Mullin in 2009 and son-in-law, John Mullin in 2015.

There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Nancy’s memory tothe American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin, Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.